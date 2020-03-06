Police: 911 call about burglary in progress leads to 2 arrests

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say two men face burglary charges after police responded to a report of a home burglary in progress Friday.
Armando Zamorano, of North Charleston, and Alberto Salinas-Ortiz, of Summerville, both face charges of second-degree burglary, police say. A mugshot of Salinas-Ortiz was not immediately available, police say.
Officers responded to the 5900 block of Sellers Road where the burglary was reported in a 911 call.
Police say when the first officer arrived on the scene, he spotted a man fitting the description the caller provided sitting in a vehicle. Police detained that man, then spotted another man coming out of the home.
The second man ran away on foot but was captured a short time later.
Investigatrs say the two had just broken into a home.
Both were being held in the Berkeley County Detention Center.
Police say more charges may be filed.
