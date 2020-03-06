Police search for man wanted in connection with murder of former Conway police officer

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a man wanted for murder in connection with an incident Thursday night on Long Branch Road near Conway.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, around 6 p.m. on March 5, police responded to a home on Long Branch Road for a report of suspicious activity.
When officers arrived, they found one victim with injuries consistent with a homicide. The victim was identified as 65-year-old James Odell Cochran, of Conway.
According to information from the city of Conway, Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over 38 years of service as a lieutenant and was “a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.”
Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway, is believed to have been involved in the incident. Police said he may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado with SC tag FFL-471.
Anyone with information about Faulk’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520. He is considered armed and dangerous.
