SC for Ed plans another ‘All Out’ event at the State House, one day after Senate passes bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just a day after the South Carolina Senate passed an education bill, the grassroots group SC for Ed announced its plan to have another “All Out” event at the State House on March 24.
The bill in question that was passed, S. 419, would remove some testing, make changes to the Read to Succeed program, expand lottery scholarship enhancements to education majors and duty-free time for teachers.
SC for Ed is against the bill because they say it does not address class size reduction and a Teacher bill of Rights, two major issues that teachers in the state continue to face.
Along with the passage of the Senate bill, SC for Ed lists the decision not to substantially increase base student cost in the House budget and the continued disregard for the voices of teachers as other reasons for their call to action.
The prior “All Out” event was held last year on May 1st with thousands of people participating in the rally.
SC for Ed said in a statement last year regarding why they were rallying, “For over a decade, educators in this state have been continuously pushed aside and neglected as we give our best to the students we love so dearly including: the clothes off our backs, the money in our wallets, and the tears in our eyes.”
“We all know that we can not sufficiently educate our students without the resources our school so desperately need, thus the legislature needs to appropriately fund education and pass effective educational policy.”
Teachers and other education advocates in the Palmetto state are still feeling unheard, citing the lack of funding and teacher’s rights as just a few of their issues. SC for Ed says that the second “All Out” will demonstrate their refusal to be silenced.
The organization says that it will continue to advocate on behalf of students and teachers in the state, hoping to finally give South Carolina’s students a high quality education.
