Second half spurt leads top-seed Radford past Bucs

RADFORD, Va. – Radford used a second half run over a span of nearly six minutes to erase a deficit and build a lead as they ended Charleston Southern’s upset bid Thursday night 62-48 in the 2020 Hercules Tires Big South men’s basketball quarterfinals round Thursday night.
Charleston Southern (14-18) saw a game-high 23 points in a double-double effort from Phlandrous Fleming Jr., but Radford’s (21-10) Carlik Jones scored 15 of his points in the second half as the top-seeded Highlanders escaped the upset-minded Bucs.
Ty Jones added 15 points and hit three of his four attempts from deep, but an 18-3 run over the final 9:31 gave the Highlanders the victory on their home floor.
The loss ends the Charleston Southern season while Radford moves on to the semifinals Friday night against the winner of Longwood/Hampton.
First Half
- Radford got out to a 12-4 lead through the first two media timeouts as nearly all their shots were falling early
- The CSU defense dug their heels in holding the Highlanders scoreless for over 6 minutes and used a 14-1 run to grab their first lead at 18-13
- Both teams would trade baskets down the stretch before a Ty Jones corner three padded the CSU lead and gave the Bucs a 29-27 cushion at the break
- CSU would shoot .440 from the floor and hold the top-seeded and home Highlanders to .370
- Radford also committed turnovers on five-straight possessions and eight total in opening 20 minutes
Second Half
- Charleston Southern would grab a seven-point lead in the second half before basket were traded to make it a 45-44 CSU lead
- Radford would go on an 18-3 run over the next final 9:31 sealed the contest
News and Notes
- Plandrous Fleming Jr. collected another 20-point effort, his 16th on the season, in the loss and his 12th double-double
- Fleming also had a game-high four blocks Thursday night
- Ty Jones added 15 points and connected on three of his four treys
- The loss ends the season for Charleston Southern