Second half spurt leads top-seed Radford past Bucs

Phlandrous Fleming had 23 points but Charleston Southern's season ended on Thursday with a loss to Radford in the Big South Tournament (Source: CSU Athletics)
March 5, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 11:00 PM

RADFORD, Va. – Radford used a second half run over a span of nearly six minutes to erase a deficit and build a lead as they ended Charleston Southern’s upset bid Thursday night 62-48 in the 2020 Hercules Tires Big South men’s basketball quarterfinals round Thursday night.

Charleston Southern (14-18) saw a game-high 23 points in a double-double effort from Phlandrous Fleming Jr., but Radford’s (21-10) Carlik Jones scored 15 of his points in the second half as the top-seeded Highlanders escaped the upset-minded Bucs.

Ty Jones added 15 points and hit three of his four attempts from deep, but an 18-3 run over the final 9:31 gave the Highlanders the victory on their home floor.

The loss ends the Charleston Southern season while Radford moves on to the semifinals Friday night against the winner of Longwood/Hampton.

First Half

  • Radford got out to a 12-4 lead through the first two media timeouts as nearly all their shots were falling early
  • The CSU defense dug their heels in holding the Highlanders scoreless for over 6 minutes and used a 14-1 run to grab their first lead at 18-13
  • Both teams would trade baskets down the stretch before a Ty Jones corner three padded the CSU lead and gave the Bucs a 29-27 cushion at the break
  • CSU would shoot .440 from the floor and hold the top-seeded and home Highlanders to .370
  • Radford also committed turnovers on five-straight possessions and eight total in opening 20 minutes

Second Half

  • Charleston Southern would grab a seven-point lead in the second half before basket were traded to make it a 45-44 CSU lead
  • Radford would go on an 18-3 run over the next final 9:31 sealed the contest

News and Notes

  • Plandrous Fleming Jr. collected another 20-point effort, his 16th on the season, in the loss and his 12th double-double
  • Fleming also had a game-high four blocks Thursday night
  • Ty Jones added 15 points and connected on three of his four treys
  • The loss ends the season for Charleston Southern