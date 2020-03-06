Sheriff’s office: Georgetown County man used Snapchat to exchange explicit pictures with minors

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation into a Georgetown County man accused of sexually assaulting a minor has brought more charges against him.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office began investigating 52-year-old Michael Micheau on Sunday after a minor showed up at a local hospital and said that she was sexually assaulted.
He was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.
On Wednesday, more charges were brought against Micheau after authorities discovered files on his cellphone that they said showed him filming two minors while they were using the bathroom. Investigators said they also found evidence that corroborated the minor’s account of the sexual assault.
After obtaining Micheau’s cellphone, investigators began looking into his social media use.
“Evidence obtained thus far reveals Micheau was utilizing the popular social media application ‘Snapchat’ to solicit, receive and exchange files depicting minors engaging in sexual activity or appearing in states of sexually explicit nudity with other users,” a release stated.
Micheau was charged on Friday with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He is still being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident and is trying to identify additional victims. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.
