Summerville man facing 20 charges connected to sexual exploitation of minor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a Summerville man who faces 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 48-year-old Steven Michael Kuhn.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Summerville Police Department made the arrest.
A report states that investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Kuhn.
Investigators said Kuhn distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
He was arrested on March 2 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
