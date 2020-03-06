Sunshine finally returns, cold mornings for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine will finally return after a cloudy and wet week here across the Lowcountry. A dry cold front will move through the area today bringing in a shot of cooler air just in time for the weekend. Morning clouds will quickly give way to sunny and breezy conditions here on our Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will begin to cool behind the cold front tonight. We’ll start out our Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s. A few areas of patchy frost are possible inland. There is a better chance of frost on Sunday morning when lows drop down into the 30s again. We expect a sunny weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. The warm up starts on Sunday and continues into next week when with temperatures forecast in the 70s Monday through at least Thursday.