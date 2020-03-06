USS Clamagore could be submerged and transformed into artificial reef by mid-2021

“The Plaintiff in the lawsuit seeks to force Patriots Point Development Authority to comply with Plaintiff’s interpretation of the enabling legislation that created this agency, and thereby, require the Patriots Point Development Authority to maintain and repair the submarine rather than disposing of it,” PPDA replied. “As with any legal dispute, there is the possibility the Court could render a decision unfavorable to the Patriots Point Development Authority. If that should occur, any inability of Patriots Point Development Authority to complete the project as scheduled would be handled in accordance with the contract terms and conditions.”