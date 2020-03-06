USS Clamagore could be submerged and transformed into artificial reef by mid-2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Development Authority is accepting bids from contractors to sink the USS Clamagore and turn it into an artificial reef.
The solicitation documents revealed new details about the timeline for the project and concerns from potential contractors about pending legal proceedings.
PPDA wants preparations for reefing the US Navy Submarine completed by April 15, 2021, giving a selected contractor a little more than a year to finish the project. According to the solicitation, Patriots Point officials want the sub sunk no later than June 1. Officials have told contractors it is critical the reefing occurs before the 2021 hurricane season and that prospective bidders should plan their schedule accordingly to ensure the deadline is met despite any potential delays due to severe storms.
“The structural condition of the USS Clamagore has deteriorated to the to the point where repairing the vessel and retaining it as a state-owned museum is not economically advantageous to the State of South Carolina,” the solicitation states. “After analyzing every option for the future of the submarine, and publicly advertising its availability, reefing the submarine has emerged as the most dignified, affordable option.”
The sub’s final resting place will be approximately 30 to 60 miles from the Charleston Harbor. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will determine the exact location, according to the solicitation. However, PPDA officials have told bidders they expect to reef the submarine on the Vermillion Reef (PA-17) in about 120 feet of water.
The USS Clamagore has called the Charleston Harbor home since 1981 after it was decommissioned and donated to the state of South Carolina and Patriots Point for public display.
Discussions about preparing the submarine for reefing have been happening since at lest 2016 when a hazard assessment report was completed on the vessel.
Nearly $3 million was earmarked by lawmakers in the state budget last year to pay for the sinking project.
However, potential contractors are concerned about a pending legal battle happening in Charleston County courts. The USS Clamagore Restoration and Maintenance Association, Inc. filed a lawsuit in April 2019. The preservation group claimed the Patriots Point Development Authority doesn’t have the legal grounds to move the vessel and create a reef or underwater memorial offshore.
The group argued Patriots Point has a legal responsibility under state law and through contract with the United States to maintain the submarine.
In the lawsuit, the restoration group cited a piece of South Carolina code saying that no World War II, Korean War or Vietnam War memorial erected on public property of the state may be relocated, removed, disturbed or altered. The group claimed the Clamagore falls under that memorial status.
The group stated the Clamagore’s removal should be decided in the courtroom and that the United States donated the submarine to Patriots Point in 1979 with the idea that it would be used only as a museum and public memorial.
On March 2, a Charleston County judge dismissed the complaint and denied the group’s attempt to halt the project while legal proceedings advanced.
Attorney Nancy Bloodgood, who represents the Clamagore preservation group, said her clients plan to file a motion to amend the order and appeal it. The group is also planning to ask for a supersedeas to suspend the authority of the Charleston County court to give them time to appeal the dismissal the SC Supreme Court, according to Bloodgood.
Potential contractors have submitted questions to PPDA regarding the legal proceedings. However, Patriots Point said they see no reason to expect the lawsuit to impact its ability to proceed with the project.
“The Plaintiff in the lawsuit seeks to force Patriots Point Development Authority to comply with Plaintiff’s interpretation of the enabling legislation that created this agency, and thereby, require the Patriots Point Development Authority to maintain and repair the submarine rather than disposing of it,” PPDA replied. “As with any legal dispute, there is the possibility the Court could render a decision unfavorable to the Patriots Point Development Authority. If that should occur, any inability of Patriots Point Development Authority to complete the project as scheduled would be handled in accordance with the contract terms and conditions.”
Meanwhile, there are also concerns about hazardous material aboard the submarine and the process to clean and strip the vessel before it is submerged.
According to a hazard assessment report released in 2016, approximately 500 batteries weighing about 1,500 pounds each will need to be removed as well as various sources of mercury. Oils, interior paints, exterior paints, cabling insulation, asbestos containing materials, fuels, antifreeze, sewerage, and PCB products will also have to be removed.
“At the present time, those involved with the project envision the vast majority of the submarine’s contents being removed in dry-dock to prepare for the reefing,” the report stated.
PPDA officials told bidders the ideal proposal would keep the vessel intact. However, Patriots Point is willing to divide the vessel into sections, if it’s necessary to meet the agency’s budget for the project.
According to the Patriots Point website, the Clamagore is the only GUPPY III submarine preserved in the U.S. It served during the Cold War and was retired in 1975.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.