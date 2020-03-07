After arrest, new information, family speaks out in death of woman found shot in burned apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The brother of a woman who was found shot in a scorched Charleston apartment said he had no words for the man accused of killing his sister.
Authorities found the body of 36-year-old, Ashley Compton, in the back bedroom of her burned apartment on North Romney Street on March 3.
An autopsy revealed she had been shot in the head.
Compton's brother said she was a devoted mother of three.
“It’s been terrible, my sister is gone,” Dejuan Compton. “My nieces and my nephews don’t have a mother no more.”
Investigators charged Kareem Demetrius Hamilton with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He waived his right to a bond hearing in on Saturday.
Dejuan Compton said he wouldn't know how to address Hamilton if he had shown in court.
“That was my sister, my only sister,” Dejuan Compton said. “I can’t even tell you what I would have said as far as the way I am feeling about it.”
Newly released documents say Hamilton was wearing a GPS ankle monitor showing he left the victim's apartment three minutes before the first 911 call about a fire inside the unit.
"His tracker then revealed that he left the area in a fashion that was consistent with traveling in a motor vehicle due to the speed he was traveling," the affidavit states.
Charleston and Richland County Sheriff Deputies found Hamilton with Ashley Compton's car in Columbia on Friday.
The victim's brother said he was proud of the collaborative effort to investigate his sister's death.
“The only thing good that came out of it was that they caught him,” Dejuan Compton said. I’m so happy that they did their job and they were able to basically come forth and they helped us out a lot."
