Annual Dream Girls Conference empowers and inspires girls from across the state and beyond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 1,000 girls from across the state and beyond are attending the 7th Annual Dream Girls Conference in North Charleston.
According to the website, the conference is a dynamic day filled with impactful messages, motivational speakers, college information, workshops, networking opportunities, live entertainment, food and fun.
The theme for the 2020 conference is “Purpose.”
The event is designed to empower and inspire help middle and high school girls.
The conference is put on by Youth Empowerment Services known as Y.E.S. who provides mentoring across the tricounty. So far the organization has helped more than 6,000 youth over the 21 years.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.