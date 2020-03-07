Charleston’s airport boosts cleaning regimen amid coronavirus concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport implemented preventative measures to reduce the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, for passengers.
Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said Friday the airport increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing public areas. Airport officials have also placed hand-sanitizing stations in the public areas of the terminal including airline ticket counters and before and after security stations.
The airport is using environmentally-friendly cleaning and disinfecting supplies in public areas, he said.
“Our team is continuing to work closely with federal and state agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and implement preventative measures to help manage and mitigate the spread of the virus within our facility,” he said.
For questions about upcoming travel plans, airport officials urge travelers to contact their airlines directly.
