Coastal Powers Past MTSU 13-6

Coastal jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first, as Lucky lined a one-out double off the left-center field wall. The extra-base hit was the first of three-straight hits, as Gattinelli roped a home run to left field for a two-run shot, which was followed by a solo home run to right off the bat of Riopelle to put the home team on top 3-0 after one inning of play.