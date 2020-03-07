CofC’s Riller and Galloway Garner CAA Postseason Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – College of Charleston’s Grant Riller (Orlando, Fla.) and Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C.) both garnered Colonial Athletic Association postseason honors in a vote by the league’s head coaches, media relations directors and media members on Friday.
The awards were announced on the eve of the 2020 Hercules Tires CAA Men’s Basketball Championship to be held on March 7-10 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
For the third time of his career, Riller earned a spot on the All-CAA First Team along with William & Mary’s Nathan Knight, Hofstra’s Desure Buie, Northeastern’s Jordan Roland and Delaware’s Nate Darling
The senior guard ranks second in the Colonial averaging 21.7 points per game, which is 11th best in the nation. He also ranks fourth in assists (3.9 apg) and 17th in rebounding (5.2 rpg). Riller climbed the conference’s all-time career scoring list throughout the season and enters the postseason tournament ranked third in CAA history with 2,448 points. He eclipsed 20 points on 20 occasions this season – the most in the league. He is only the 13th player in conference history to be named to the first team three-or-more times.
One of the top defenders in the league, Galloway was named to the CAA All-Defensive Team for the first time of his career. The junior guard currently leads the CAA in steals per game (2.3 avg.) and is tied for second all-time in single-season steals (68) in the program’s NCAA Division I Era (1991-Present) with former CofC great Sedric Webber (1998-99).