CofC’s Riller and Galloway Garner CAA Postseason Awards

The senior guard ranks second in the Colonial averaging 21.7 points per game, which is 11th best in the nation. He also ranks fourth in assists (3.9 apg) and 17th in rebounding (5.2 rpg). Riller climbed the conference’s all-time career scoring list throughout the season and enters the postseason tournament ranked third in CAA history with 2,448 points. He eclipsed 20 points on 20 occasions this season – the most in the league. He is only the 13th player in conference history to be named to the first team three-or-more times.