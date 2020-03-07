Cops: Chase suspect driving the wrong way nearly collides with police car on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a chase suspect who they say was driving the wrong way on I-26 and nearly collided with a police car.
At 8:42 p.m. North Charleston police officers reported seeing a vehicle with a stolen license plate in the area of Tanger Outlet Boulevard.
According to a report, the officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and a short car chase began.
NCPD officials said during the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle drove westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-26 and nearly collided with an officer who was driving eastbound and responding to assist in the pursuit.
An incident report states that a short time later, the driver of the vehicle ran off the roadway and abandoned the vehicle near the I-526 and I-26 interchange.
“The suspect was taken into custody a short time later,” NCPD officials said."Officers are attempting to identify the suspect at this time."
Investigators reported that the suspect’s vehicle was stolen from Goose Creek and the vehicle license was stolen from North Charleston.
