Cougars Rally For 9-5 Series-Opening Win Over Evansville

Evansville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on a third-inning grand slam and added one in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead into the final three frames. Hawkins started the rally with a two-run single in the seventh that cut the deficit to 5-2. The Cougars exploded for seven runs in the eighth sending 11 men to the plate and scratching out six hits. Ari Sechopoulos would break a 5-5 deadlock with a two-run base knock before a wild pitch and a sac fly brought two more men home. Brooks Lucas spun a scoreless ninth with two K’s to complete the comeback.