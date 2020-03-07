Cougars Rally For 9-5 Series-Opening Win Over Evansville

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Harrison Hawkins drove in three runs with a 4-for-5 night and College of Charleston scored nine unanswered runs capped by a seven-run eighth to rally for a 9-5 series-opening win over Evansville on Friday night at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 9, Evansville 5
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (9-2), Evansville (4-9)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Evansville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on a third-inning grand slam and added one in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead into the final three frames. Hawkins started the rally with a two-run single in the seventh that cut the deficit to 5-2. The Cougars exploded for seven runs in the eighth sending 11 men to the plate and scratching out six hits. Ari Sechopoulos would break a 5-5 deadlock with a two-run base knock before a wild pitch and a sac fly brought two more men home. Brooks Lucas spun a scoreless ninth with two K’s to complete the comeback.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Hawkins delivered a career night with four hits and three RBI to lead the charge. His two-run single in the seventh started the rally and he added a game-tying RBI base knock in the eighth.
NOTABLES
· Landon Choboy posted his third three-hit game of the season with a 3-for-5 effort.
· Sechopoulos continued his strong start to the season with two more RBI to push his season total to 18.
· Luke Stageberg laced a two-run single in the eighth.
· Freshman Bryce Brown tossed one and one-third scoreless innings in his collegiate debut.
· Steven Cook fanned two in a perfect eighth to earn the win.
· Sajon Belser came in as a pinch-hitter and went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Saturday in game two of the weekend series with Evansville. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.