FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch in effect for much of Lowcountry Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for the majority of the Lowcountry for Saturday night.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s, according to Live 5 Meteorologist Danielle Prinz. Some patchy frost is possible inland.
The watch is in effect for inland Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties through Sunday morning.
Remember to protect the sensitive plants, bring in your pets and check on the elderly ahead of Saturday night’s temperature drop.
