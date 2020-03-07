First possible novel coronavirus cases detected in Charleston, Kershaw counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are waiting for final test results from the Centers for Disease Control on two people in the state who may have the novel coronavirus.
The two patients tested presumptive positive in tests for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which DHEC conducted. The next step, according to the agency, is follow-up tests that the CDC will conduct to confirm the infection. Officials said Friday afternoon the results could take between 24 and 48 hours to be confirmed.
DHEC announced Friday one of the cases is in Charleston County and the other is in Kershaw County and the cases are not linked.
The Charleston County patient is a team member at the Medical University of South Carolina who recently traveled to France and Italy. MUSC officials released a statement Friday afternoon stating their team member did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.
“This individual self-identified to DHEC upon learning that community transmission had occurred in an area recently visited during a trip to Europe; she had not returned to work and still has not at this time,” MUSC officials said. “Our team member practiced excellent public health and social responsibility by pursuing testing, taking appropriate hygienic precautions and self-quarantining at home.”
According to MUSC officials, the patient had mild illness and has been asymptomatic for the past three days and is committed to remaining in self-quarantine for the remainder of the CDC-recommended 14-day time frame.
“We support our team member’s rights to privacy and protection of health information and will not confirm or deny name, role or any other identifying information. We want to emphasize the informed and calm response this team member took and we want to publicly commend her for doing so,” MUSC officials said.
DHEC said the Kershaw County patient is an elderly woman who has been hospitalized and is in isolation.
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a news briefing Saturday morning on two possible cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in South Carolina.
“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm," he said in a statement released Friday afternoon. "DHEC is working with the CDC on confirmation for these cases. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.”
So far, DHEC has tested 10 people for coronavirus. That includes the two cases that were tested on Friday. Officials said the remaining tests are negative. They also said no additional precautions are being recommended for the public.
DHEC officials say they are working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with the two affected individuals.
Those people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to health officials.
“We understand that residents have concerns about how the virus may impact South Carolinians,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control.”
DHEC officials say they are taking proactive steps to be prepared to protect the health of South Carolina’s communities, including informing healthcare providers throughout the state of recommendations for testing, the availability for testing and the appropriate precautions for the general public.
“We have developed strong relationships with health providers through the years,” Bell said. “Together, we have planned, prepared, and tested our ability to respond to public health events like this.”
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
