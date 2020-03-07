Hartford outduels The Citadel in 2-0 win

CHARLESTON, S.C. – In what was one of the better under-the-radar pitching matchups in college baseball, left handers Shane Connolly and Nicholas Dombkowski did not disappoint. The juniors dueled for seven innings with Hartford walking away with the 2-0 victory in the series opener Friday evening at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Hartford 2, The Citadel 0
Records: Hartford (5-3), The Citadel (9-3)
Series: Hartford leads series 1-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
- The Bulldogs had a chance to get on the board in the first inning, but they could not take advantage of an error and left the bases loaded.
How it Happened
- The game was played in a strong wind that made it difficult on balls hit into the air.
- The Hawks got the only runs they would need in the third inning as John Thrasher led off with a solo home run to left field.
- Three-straight singles followed to the load the bases, and Tyler Coppo delivered a sacrifice fly to center field.
- The Hawks looked to add to the lead later in the inning, but Connolly got the hitter to ground into the inning-ending 5-2-3 double play.
- That would be all that Connolly (3-1) would surrender as he gave up five hits and struck out four over 7.0 innings.
- Dombkowksi (3-0) was even more impressive as he allowed just three hits and struck out eight over 7.0 innings.
- Will Nowak (3) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
Inside the Box Score
- The two teams combined to strand 16 base runners. Hartford stranded 10, while the Bulldogs left six on base.
- Two of the Bulldogs four hits went for extra bases. Ches Goodman doubled with one out in the third and Lane Botkin led off the eighth with a double.
- Devin Beckley struck out two over his 1.2 innings pitched. He now has 21 strikeouts in 10.0 innings.
- Brandon Mulier came in and struck out the only hitter he faced.
On Deck
The two teams will play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.