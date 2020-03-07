Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Newman is back at the racetrack. He was sipping on a Coke and casually strolling through the infield of Phoenix Raceway on Friday. It was hard to believe he was in a terrifying wreck at the Daytona 500 less than three weeks ago. Newman says, “It’s great to be alive.” His crash on the last lap at Daytona had many fearing the worst. He walked out of the hospital less than 48 hours after the crash and says now that he feels fine. He says he does not know when he will return to racing.