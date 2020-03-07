Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney's future is secure with Team Penske and his present looks pretty good as well. The NASCAR points leader is off to the best start of his career. He was rewarded Friday when Team Penske announced it had agreed to a multiyear extension with the driver. He would have been a free agent at the end of the year. Blaney finished second at the Daytona 500 but was involved in the last-lap crash that sent fellow Ford driver Ryan Newman to the hospital.
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Newman is back at the racetrack. He was sipping on a Coke and casually strolling through the infield of Phoenix Raceway on Friday. It was hard to believe he was in a terrifying wreck at the Daytona 500 less than three weeks ago. Newman says, “It’s great to be alive.” His crash on the last lap at Daytona had many fearing the worst. He walked out of the hospital less than 48 hours after the crash and says now that he feels fine. He says he does not know when he will return to racing.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Funderburk scored 19 points to help North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 84-64. Braxton Beverly scored all 16 of his points for the Wolfpack as part of a 24-4 run in the first half. He made all six of his field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, during the spurt. Markell Johnson had 13 points and 10 assists for N.C. State. The Wolfpack shot 62% from the field in the first half en route to a 44-31 lead at halftime. Brandon Childress scored 19 points and Olivier Sarr had 14 points to lead Wake Forest.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 16 points and Tyasha Harris 15 as No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight game and opened Southeastern Conference Tournament play with an 89-56 victory over Georgia on Friday. The Gamecocks improved to 30-1, reaching 30 victories for the fourth time in the past six seasons. It was also their 12th straight win over the Bulldogs. South Carolina will play No. 25 Arkansas in Saturday's semifinals. The Gamecocks are looking for their fifth SEC Tournament title in the past six seasons. Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 14 points.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 14 of her 16 points after halftime to help No. 10 North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 57-48 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Aislinn Konig added 16 points for the second-seeded Wolfpack. N.C. State had lost the only regular-season meeting to Georgia Tech. Kierra Fletcher had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, while Francesca Pan had 15 points and eight boards. The seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets led by 14 early but the Wolfpack got back in it with an 18-0 run spanning halftime.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe had 20 points including the go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left as Georgia Tech rallied from nine points down with five minutes left to defeat Clemson 65-62. The Yellow Jackets end the season on a satisfying note after announcing earlier this week it would not contest its NCAA ban on playing in the postseason this year. Georgia Tech ends the year winning four straight and six of its past seven as it goes to 17-14 overall and 11-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson had a chance to tie, but Tevin Mack missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left.