Late Rally Falls Short for CSU Against Appalachian State

Charleston Southern (7-8) couldn't overcome a large deficit in the ninth inning, falling to Appalachian State (6-6) by a score of 8-4 on Friday night.
Trailing 8-2 in the bottom of the ninth, CSU began a two-out rally with a RBI single from Kyle Horton. Reid Hardwick followed with an RBI single of his own. A third straight RBI single came via Kyle Sandstrom, to cut the score to 8-4. With two on, a strikeout ended the game with the tying run in the on-deck circle.
The Mountaineers took control of the game in the seventh inning when they scored six runs on just one hit. Three walks and three hit batters contributed to Appalachian State taking a lead they wouldn't surrender.
The Bucs took a lead in the second inning. With one out, a grounder to second could've been an inning-ending double play, but the shortstop overthrew first base and Christian Maggio scored from second. After losing the lead in the top of the fifth, the Bucs tied the game when the App State left fielder dropped a fly ball to allow Kyle Sandstrom to score.
Noah Hall (2-0) got the win for Appalachian State, pitching two and a third scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.
Hunter Illing (0-1) took the loss for CSU, pitching two thirds of an inning and allowing four runs, with three walks and two strikeouts.
News & Notes
- Kyle Sandstrom collected his team-leading sixth multi-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to a team-best seven games.
- The Bucs' pitching staff tallied 12 strikeouts, the eighth double-digit strikeout game this season.
- Friday starter Jaret Bennett has only allowed two earned runs in his four starts this year.
Up Next
The Bucs will continue their series with Appalachian State on Saturday at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. First pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 4:00pm.