New food truck safety requirements receive push back from vendors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New fire safety regulations for food trucks are getting some push back from Charleston vendors.
Brian Smith is the owner of the “A Lotta Ciabatta” food truck, which has served food all around the Charleston area.
He says he’s currently shut down until he meets all of the new requirements to operate.
“We come down and get our licenses renewed every year,” Smith said. “It would have been a good idea to hand out something in regards to the new rules.”
The requirements are part of the 2018 international fire code which are designed to improve fire safety. South Carolina adopted the guidelines on Jan. 1.
Under the new code, food trucks will need to have a range of fire safety features including a fire suppression system.
Some of the newer food trucks already have the equipment built in, but it also needs to be inspected.
Smith says the costs add up, especially under short notice. He claims he wasn’t properly notified and is now having to come up with the money for the equipment during a slow season.
“It’s not cheap now and if we don’t speak up, we’re just going to be faded out,” Smith said. "We’re just asking for a little bit more time to handle this and a little bit more respect in regard to notification. "
Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh says they’ve been having this conversation since 2018.
He says these regulations are important for safety.
“The code talks about making sure the hood system itself is clean, reducing the probability of a fire, as well as making sure the gas system has been properly installed,” Julazadeh said. “It is is now addressing some of those things because unfortunately we’ve had tragedies across the country involving food trucks, from minor fires to large explosions where propane tanks have been improperly installed or utilized.”
Julazadeh says the city and fire department notified vendors in 2019 who went through the process, about the 2020 changes.
