North Charleston girls win AA state title with victory over Christ Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston girls basketball team won their first state championship since 1984 beating Christ Church in the 2-A state finals at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, 38-34.
Ca’Vashia Johnson led the way for the Cougars with 17 points while Tranell Mitchell-Smalls chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
North Charleston trailed in the 3rd quarter by as many as 7 but their defense took over the last 8 minutes. The Cougars allowed just 4 points to Christ Church in the final quarter.
The Cougars finish the season at 22-9.
