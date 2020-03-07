North Charleston girls win AA state title with victory over Christ Church

North Charleston won their 1st state championship since 1984 with a 38-34 win over Christ Church in Columbia on Friday. (Source: SCHSL)
March 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 10:43 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston girls basketball team won their first state championship since 1984 beating Christ Church in the 2-A state finals at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, 38-34.

Ca’Vashia Johnson led the way for the Cougars with 17 points while Tranell Mitchell-Smalls chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

North Charleston trailed in the 3rd quarter by as many as 7 but their defense took over the last 8 minutes. The Cougars allowed just 4 points to Christ Church in the final quarter.

The Cougars finish the season at 22-9.

