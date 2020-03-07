Sunshine and cool temps today; Freeze watches inland tonight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are cooler to kick off the weekend. Highs will peak into the upper 50s today, staying below normal. Tonight’s temps will cool down quickly and drop into the low 30s. Some patchy frost is possible for some spots away from the coast. A freeze watch has been issued for inland Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties. Remember to protect the sensitive plants, bring in your pets and check on the elderly tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins tonight and we will lose 1 hour of sleep. The clocks will fast-forward 1 hour at 2 am.
Tomorrow’s sunrise will happen at 7:39 am and temps will stay cooler longer. Highs tomorrow should peak in the low 60s and will continue to rise through the work week. Highs by Monday should peak near 70 degrees. Look for a lot of sunshine tomorrow and dry conditions.
TODAY: Sunny and cool; high: 57.
TOMORROW: Sunny, not as cool; high: 63.
MONDAY: Warming up; 70.
TUESDAY: Warm with more clouds and low rain chance; HIGH: 72
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
