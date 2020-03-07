Suspect in 2018 officer-involved shooting sentenced

Suspect in 2018 officer-involved shooting sentenced
William Steeley is charged with unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 7, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 4:22 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced a man who was shot by a deputy during a traffic stop in Ladson two years ago.

William Steeley pleaded guilty Thursday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The judge sentenced Steely to 10 years, with six to serve.

It all stemmed from an incident on Fiddie Street back in 2018. A Charleston County deputy pulled Steeley over but the sheriff’s office says Steely got out of the car with a gun.

That’s when authorities say the deputy fired at him. Steely was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The deputy was not hurt.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.