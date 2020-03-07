WATCH: McMaster: ‘All hands on deck’ as S.C. investigates 2 possible coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Caorlina Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Saturday morning that the state has been planning for the possibility of coronavirus cases.
“There’s no reason for alarm,” McMaster said. “We ask people to go back to their daily lives with the understanding that there is a new virus, but there are ways to protect yourself.”
MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.
Late Friday, the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced two people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19, the novel strain of the coronavirus.
One of those patients is a female in her 30s, who is team member of MUSC in Charleston. She recently returned from a trip to France and Italy. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said she is not hospitalized and does not require hosptialization.
The second patient is a woman in her 80s in Kershaw County who is hospitalized and in isolation. But Bell said it is not yet clear how she was exposed to the virus, adding that the possible source is still being investigated. She was transferred Friday from a hospital in Kershaw County to a different facility in the Midlands where she can receive an appropriate level of care.
“There is no evidence of ongoing transmission in South Carolina at this time,” Bell said. “There is no reason to alter your daily routine, other than to continue to be vigilant about keeping germs from spreading by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently with warm soap and water and staying home when sick.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday two people in the state did test positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory, but the cases must be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials will provide an update on the test results once the results become available, which could be between 24 to 48 hours.
McMaster praised his “Team South Carolina” for following an established plan he said leaders had been working on to prepare for cases of the virus in the state.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.