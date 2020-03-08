2 arrested following hours-long standoff at home in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man and a woman were arrested following a standoff situation in York County that lasted for hours.
Officers say the man, who was wanted for crimes in Colleton County, was inside a home on Palmyra Drive in Tega Cay and wouldn’t come out. A woman, who wasn’t identified, was also arrested.
Officers were trying to talk the man out of the home without having to go inside. Tega Cay Police, along with SLED and the York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, responded to the scene.
Just after 6 p.m., officers said they were taken into custody.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division later identified the man as Hardee Baldwin, 27. He was wanted out of Colleton County for grand larceny and burglary.
SLED agents and Department of Homeland Security federal officers found several weapons that are connected to Colleton County cases, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
The Rock Hill Herald reports that Tega Cay Elementary School was locked down for a period of time Friday afternoon. Also, one bus route was affected for students from Tega Cay Elementary School, Gold Hill Middle School and Fort Mill High School.
