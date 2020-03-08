Beaufort County deputies reopen murder cold case after 17 years

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold case from 2003 has been reopened by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office with hopes of finding the suspects.
On March 3, 2003, Nathaniel Davis, 25, was shot and killed in his car while in the act of trafficking cocaine MacPhersonville Road in Yemassee, according to deputies.
Crime scene investigators reportedly found what they describe as a large amount of cocaine in Davis’ car after the incident. An eyewitness who was in the car with Davis was unable to identify the suspects. She told authorities they were three men driving a green Buick, though authorities believe she was withholding information regarding their identities.
The eyewitness was ultimately charged with trafficking, as she was complicit in the proposed drug deal.
A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information in this incident that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this Unsolved Cold Case, you may contact Major Bob Bromage at 843.255.3402, 843.816.8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers at 843.554.1111
