Bluffton High School wins Academic World Quest region title

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -A team from Bluffton High School beat out every other in their region, winning the Academic World Quest region title.
Now they’re headed to Washington, D.C. with some of the other brightest students in the nation.
It's a competition that tests students' knowledge on a wide range of topics.
They faced questions on everything from current events to global issues. It’s the second year in a row the team took the top stop.
The students that competed said they had a mix of emotions when handed the big silver trophy.
“I was really excited," said Jordan Wilhelm, a senior at Bluffton High. "It was pretty nerve-wracking after the tiebreaker and we weren’t really sure how we were doing after that, so it was really relieving and exciting.”
The team beat out seven teams from high schools across the district.
It didn’t come without a fight. This year’s competition went into a tiebreaker round with a team from May River High School.
Now they’re pushing ahead to the national competition. That will happen in Washington, D.C. at the end of April.
