Bucs Unable to Keep Pace with App State

CHARLESTON, S.C. - An early five-run inning for Appalachian State (7-6) helped them knock off Charleston Southern (7-9) by a score of 9-1 on Saturday night.
With two outs in the top of the second, a bases-loaded walk brought home a run for App State. Bailey Welch singled up the middle to plate two runs and give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead. The next batter, Luke Drumheller, hit a triple down the line to score two more and open up a 5-0 advantage.
The Bucs responded in the fourth inning when Dante Blakeney drove in Reid Hardwick on a single to the right field corner. Unfortunately for CSU, that would be the only runs they could push across as back-to-back fly balls stranded two runners. The Bucs stranded 10 runners on base in this game, leaving runners in seven of the nine innings.
Reid Hardwick and Alex Andronica led CSU at the plate. Hardwick collected three hits and scored the Bucs' only run, while Alex Andronica reached base three times, going 2-for-4 with a walk.
Quinton Martinez (2-0) got the win for Appalachian State, pitching six innings and allowing just one run on five hits, four walks, and totaled five strikeouts.
Daniel Padysak (2-2) took the loss for CSU, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on six hits, three runs, and striking out three.
News & Notes
- Andronica's two-hit game is his fourth multi-hit game of the season
- Dante Blakeney and Ryan Rizk each reached base for the sixth straight game.
- Simms Owens started made his first career start for CSU.
Up Next
The Bucs will wrap up their series with Appalachian State on Sunday at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. First pitch for Sunday’s game is set for 1:00pm.