The Citadel evens series with win over Hartford
Cameron Reeves moved to 4-0 on the season as The Citadel beat Hartford on Saturday (Source: The Citadel Athletics)
March 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 9:22 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves allowed only four hits over seven shutout innings to lead the Bulldogs to a 7-0 victory over Hartford Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 7, Hartford 0

Records: Hartford (5-4), The Citadel (10-3)

Series: Series tied 1-1

Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)

Key Plays

  • Cameron Reeves got a strikeout to strand runners at second and third in the sixth inning to keep the ‘Dogs ahead 3-0.
  • The Bulldogs took advantage of an error in the bottom of the sixth inning and capitalized with a two-run single from Jeffery Brown.

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning as Jeffery Brown and Ryan McCarthy singled to start the game. Tyler Corbitt drove in Brown with a sacrifice fly to center field.
  • The Citadel doubled the lead in the third as Brown doubled into the left-field corner and scored on a Corbitt single through the right side.
  • After Cameron Reeves kept the Hawks off the board by getting a strikeout to end the top of the sixth, the Bulldog offense got going again in the bottom of the inning.
  • Ches Goodman started the inning with a double and then scored on a Cam Jensen sacrifice fly.
  • A throwing error kept the inning going and the Bulldogs loaded the bases with a base hit from Lane Botkin and a walk to Will Bastian.
  • Jeffery Brown made Hartford pay as he delivered a two-run single up the middle to extend the lead to five.
  • The Citadel added a run in the seventh after Corbitt drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Jensen drove him in with a single up the middle.
  • Brown added his third RBI of the game in the eighth as he doubled into the left-field corner to score Botkin from first.

Inside the Box Score

  • Cameron Reeves improved to 4-0 on the season as he allowed just four hits and struck out seven over 7.0 shutout innings.
  • Reeves has not allowed an earned run in his last 25.1 innings. He has not allowed a run of any kid in the last 15.0 innings.
  • Jeffery Brown went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
  • Tyler Corbitt and Cam Jensen each drove in two runs.
  • The Bulldogs got hits from seven of the nine hitters in the lineup.
  • Ches Goodman did not allow a hit over two shutout innings to close out the game.
  • Nathan Florence (1-2) took the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits over 5.2 innings.

On Deck

The series is on the line on Sunday as the teams tangle at 1 p.m. at Riley Park.