The Citadel evens series with win over Hartford

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Cameron Reeves allowed only four hits over seven shutout innings to lead the Bulldogs to a 7-0 victory over Hartford Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 7, Hartford 0
Records: Hartford (5-4), The Citadel (10-3)
Series: Series tied 1-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
- Cameron Reeves got a strikeout to strand runners at second and third in the sixth inning to keep the ‘Dogs ahead 3-0.
- The Bulldogs took advantage of an error in the bottom of the sixth inning and capitalized with a two-run single from Jeffery Brown.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning as Jeffery Brown and Ryan McCarthy singled to start the game. Tyler Corbitt drove in Brown with a sacrifice fly to center field.
- The Citadel doubled the lead in the third as Brown doubled into the left-field corner and scored on a Corbitt single through the right side.
- After Cameron Reeves kept the Hawks off the board by getting a strikeout to end the top of the sixth, the Bulldog offense got going again in the bottom of the inning.
- Ches Goodman started the inning with a double and then scored on a Cam Jensen sacrifice fly.
- A throwing error kept the inning going and the Bulldogs loaded the bases with a base hit from Lane Botkin and a walk to Will Bastian.
- Jeffery Brown made Hartford pay as he delivered a two-run single up the middle to extend the lead to five.
- The Citadel added a run in the seventh after Corbitt drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Jensen drove him in with a single up the middle.
- Brown added his third RBI of the game in the eighth as he doubled into the left-field corner to score Botkin from first.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves improved to 4-0 on the season as he allowed just four hits and struck out seven over 7.0 shutout innings.
- Reeves has not allowed an earned run in his last 25.1 innings. He has not allowed a run of any kid in the last 15.0 innings.
- Jeffery Brown went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
- Tyler Corbitt and Cam Jensen each drove in two runs.
- The Bulldogs got hits from seven of the nine hitters in the lineup.
- Ches Goodman did not allow a hit over two shutout innings to close out the game.
- Nathan Florence (1-2) took the loss after allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits over 5.2 innings.
On Deck
The series is on the line on Sunday as the teams tangle at 1 p.m. at Riley Park.