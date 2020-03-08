Ian Rafferty named head football coach at Summerville

“Coach Rafferty brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to our program.” Summerville AD Brion Rutherford said in a statement. “Coach Rafferty brings a unique blend of career professional experience coupled with an understanding of the Summerville community, making him the ideal choice to lead our Football program. Ian stands poised to continue to build upon the legacy of Coach McKissick and Coach Call, leading our football program into statewide prominence once again.”