Ian Rafferty named head football coach at Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville alum and current Fort Dorchester assistant coach Ian Raffery has been named the new head football coach for the Green Wave the school announced on Sunday afternoon.
Rafferty replaces Joe Call who resigned from the position last month after 5 seasons as the head coach.
He played at Summerville under John McKissick, Call’s grandfather, before going on to play at NC State. Rafferty had short stints in the NFL with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
After he was done playing, Rafferty went into coaching. He joined Steve LaPrad’s first staff at Fort Dorchester and spent the last 17 years as a Patriots assistant. He had played under LaPrad when the coach was an assistant at Summerville.
“Coach Rafferty brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to our program.” Summerville AD Brion Rutherford said in a statement. “Coach Rafferty brings a unique blend of career professional experience coupled with an understanding of the Summerville community, making him the ideal choice to lead our Football program. Ian stands poised to continue to build upon the legacy of Coach McKissick and Coach Call, leading our football program into statewide prominence once again.”
“He’ll do a great job at Summerville,” LaPrad said on Sunday night. “That’s what I want for all my assistants is to go on and get head coaching jobs. Summerville is lucky to have him and I’m really proud of him”
