McMaster: “No cause for public alarm or speculation” as DHEC investigate four new possible Coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating additional cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina.
Two of the four new cases have had close contact with the elderly woman in Camden who was announced as presumptive positive on March 6. One of the two people have been hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus and is isolated at this time. The other person, an elderly man, was taken to an area care facility, has since been discharged, and is isolated at home.
The third new case is a woman from Camden with no known connection to the other presumed positive cases from Camden. She was evaluated at a healthcare facility, was not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home.
The fourth case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection to any other presumptive positive cases. He is not hospitalized and is currently at home. The man had recently traveled to Italy.
“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina are following established protocols and procedures in addressing the 2019 Novel Coronavirus," Governor Henry McMaster said. "There is no cause for public alarm or speculation. It’s important to remember that each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene. If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor. Or from your home, you can consult with a doctor for free with MUSC’s online web site at: https://MUSC.care. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.