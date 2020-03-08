Military Magnet girls falls in 1-A state finals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Military Magnet girls basketball team fell short of winning the 1-A state championship on Saturday losing in the state title game to High Point, 60-50 at Colonial Life Arena.
The Eagles were in control early on leading by 9 after the 1st quarter and upping that lead to as many as 13 in the 2nd thanks to a suffocating defense that caused a lot of turnovers. For the day, Military Magnet had 28 steals.
RyKia Jakes led the way for the Eagles on the day with 16 points while Kaelin Davis had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 9 steals.
High Point’s size was a problem for Military Magnet most of the day as they outrebounded the Eagles 55-34.
Taniah Wilkins led the way for High Point with 19 points and 18 rebounds
Military Magnet ends the season at 22-6.
