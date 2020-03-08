No. 21 Clemson Totals 14 Hits in 12-5 Win Over Boston College

Bryar Hawkins lined a two-run homer in the first inning, his first of the season, then Chad Fairey led off the second inning with a home run, his first of the year. Bo Majkowski added a run-scoring double in the second inning to build a 4-0 lead. Peter Burns led off the third inning with a home run to put the Eagles on the scoreboard, then they scored three runs on three hits in the top of the fourth inning to tie the score 4-4.