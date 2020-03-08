North Charleston police searching suspect in overnight shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at around 1:47 in the 7500 block of Rivers Avenue.
Police were in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road near Rivers Avenue when they heard gunshots coming from the area of Rivers Avenue and Easy Street. The officers responded to the area and reported seeing shell casings.
As officers were investigating the incident, a man took himself to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The only description authorities have on a suspect is of a black car that was last seen on Rivers Avenue.
The incident remains under investigation.
