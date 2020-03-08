Police arrest two suspects in North Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested and charged two people believed to be involved in a February murder.
Kareem Fryar, 24, and Britany Williams, 26, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Elizabeth Aldridge.
Police responded to the 2090 block of Pine Ridge Circle on February 20 where they found Aldridge lying in the roadway.
According to a police report, the responding officer saw a blue sedan sitting in the middle of the road with someone hunched over next to it. The officer said bystanders waved him down and saw the victim on the ground and another woman attempting to help her.
A responding officer said he spoke to a woman, who has since been identified as Williams, who said she had let the victim inside her home to use her restroom and caught her trying to steal stuff from her apartment.
Williams then told the victim to leave which she did, a report states.
Williams told officers that she then heard gunshots outside and ran out to find the victim was shot.
Fryar has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Williams has been charged with obstruction of justice.
Fryar and Williams are expected to go through a bond hearing Monday.
