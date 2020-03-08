Smith, Hansis Help Cougars Edge Evansville, 3-1

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Donald Hansis launched his third home run of the week and Caswell Smith tossed seven strong innings to earn his third win of the season as College of Charleston held off Evansville, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon to secure its fourth series victory.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 3, Evansville 1
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (10-2), Evansville (4-10)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars struck first with one run in three of the first four innings and held off a late charge from the Purple Aces to clinch their fourth series win of the season. Hansis, Trotter Harlan and Ari Sechopoulos each went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Smith fanned four over seven stellar frames.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Smith pitched seven strong innings surrendering one unearned run on six hits and two walks while striking out four. The freshman fireballer worked his way out of several jams including a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the sixth.
NOTABLES
· Sechopoulos plated his fifth run of the week and 19th of the season with an RBI single in the first.
· Hansis continued his superb week with a 2-for-4 effort including his fifth home run of the season to lead off the second.
· Harlan drove in the Cougars’ third run with a bases-loaded single to center in the fourth.
· Freshman Sajon Belser went 2-for-3 with two infield singles in his first collegiate start.
· Josh Price and Zach Williams each recorded a key out in the eighth to hold Evansville to one run.
· Ty Good struck out two in the final one and two-thirds innings to record his second career save.
· Smith the bullpen held the Purple Aces to a 3-for-18 clip with runners on base.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Sunday in game three of the series with Evansville. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.