Spring-like temperatures this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine to start, but more clouds will move in the second half of the day. Overnight lows should cool into the mid 40s and feel very mild compared to the weekend’s temps. A big warm up kicks off tomorrow! Highs will return to the low 70s and soar to upper 70s Friday--say goodbye to the coats this week!
High pressure will keep the forecast dry for much of the week. A front will be west of the area Tuesday and likely stall out. The slight chance for rain is in the forecast each day starting Tuesday. Rain and an isolated thunderstorm is possible Thursday, but no days look to be a washout! The big story will be warming temps and more clouds starting Tuesday.
TODAY: Sunny and pleasant; HIGH: 64.
TOMORROW: Comfortable; HIGH:71.
TUESDAY: More clouds with isolated shower; HIGH: 75.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
