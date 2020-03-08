25-year-old charged with DUI after fatal moped wreck in Myrtle Beach

25-year-old charged with DUI after fatal moped wreck in Myrtle Beach
Police have a suspect in custody Sunday after a weekend wreck killed one. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | March 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 12:49 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are still investigating Saturday after a wreck overnight killed one moped driver.

Myrtle Beach police confirm to our news partners at MyHorryNews.com, a suspect is in custody after a crash shortly before midnight on North Kings Highway around 46th Avenue outside Carolina Roadhouse.

25-year-old, Shane Bandolas was arrested and charged with felony DUI and 3rd degree assault in connection to the incident. The Horry County Coroner’s Office says 51-year-old Tommy Anderson of Myrtle Beach was killed in the crash.

