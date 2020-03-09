Balancing prayer and prevention, Charleston churches confront the Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With thousands of parishioners pouring into Lowcountry churches every Sunday, faith leaders across the Holy City are working to prepare, educate and ease people’s concerns as more potential cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, appear across South Carolina.
The Rev. Isaac Holt of Royal Missionary Baptist Church said he spent part of service talking about safe hygiene practices and informing the congregation about the virus.
"What we're trying to combat is fear because fear and faith can't coexist," Holt said. "But I believe we have to give them all the legitimate information that we can."
In early March, the Diocese of Charleston sent a letter to all of its parishes asking them to suspend both the handshake of peace and distribution of the chalice during Mass.
"Day one once we got the message from the diocese, that's what we did," Father Henry Kulah at St. Patrick Catholic Church said. "We come here, we take the precautions. But we also pray to God asking for protection."
With roughly 18,000 people attending different campuses at Seacoast Church, leaders are urging people who feel sick to stream services online. In addition, the church added more sanitizing stations to all locations, including 50 at the Mount Pleasant campus.
“Our posture is we want to be led by faith and not fear, but also want to be wise because we do gather a lot of people,” Seacoast Church Lead Pastor Josh Surratt said.
Starting next week, they’ll also remove paper bulletins and move connection information online.
"We'll do that for a few weeks just to try to mitigate passing things out and spreading stuff around," Surratt said.
As of Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is monitoring six possible cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one in Charleston County.
