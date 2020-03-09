Battery Open 2020 USL Championship Season With Three Points Against Atlanta United 2

It was a quick start for Charleston, who threatened Atlanta's goal thirty seconds into the match. Zeiko Lewis played a brilliant ball in towards Dante Marini, who was inches away from latching on to the pass and taking a quick touch around the keeper for what would have been a tap into an empty net. ATLUTD2 responded with a chance of their own three minutes later. Amir Bashti picked out Jack Gurr with a perfect through ball that split Charleston's backline, but Gurr's shot went wide of the left post.