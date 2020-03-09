Benefitfocus to convert Charleston conference to virtual event, citing ‘health concerns’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Benefitfocus released a statement Monday stating it was reorganizing a conference planned for downtown Charleston next week into a digital event.
The event was to have taken place March 17-19 at the Gaillard Center.
The change comes amid concerns about possible cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the Palmetto State. The statement does not mention COVID-19 specifically, however.
“Because the health and well-being of our Customers, Partners and Associates is our top priority, we made the important decision to convert One Place from an in-person event to a digital conference experience,” the company said in a statement.
The company said it is partnering with “a professional digital event production service.”
It encouraged those signed up to attend to cancel their hotel and travel arrangements and the company said it would reimburse conference registration fees.
