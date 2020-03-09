Botkin Collects Three Hits on Sunday in Bulldogs Loss

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel left fielder Lane Botkin went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored as the Bulldogs fell, 13-3, to Hartford in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Hartford 13, The Citadel 3
Records: Hartford (6-4), The Citadel (10-4)
Series: Hartford wins series 2-1
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
· Hartford center fielder John Thrasher made a diving catch in right center to rob extra bases and leave the bases loaded.
· The Hawks took advantage of three errors in the fifth inning to score five runs. They added four runs in the sixth thanks to four walks.
How it Happened
· The Hawks got on the board in the fourth inning after a leadoff single came around to score on a base hit from Tyler Coppo.
· Hartford added to the lead in the fifth as three errors helped score five runs. Two runs would score on a pair of errors, and a third run scored on a throwing error.
· The Bulldogs got their offense going in the bottom of the fifth as Lane Botkin, Jeffery Brown and Ryan McCarthy each singled to start the inning. McCarthy’s single to right center scored Botkin.
· Two batters later, Ches Goodman single to center field to plate both Brown and McCarthy.
· The Hawks answered right back after four walks plated one run and Devin Kellog drove in two with a base hit.
· Hartford added a run in the seventh, and it could have been more if it wasn’t for Hunter Barbee. The right hander came out of the bullpen and struck out two hitters with the bases loaded.
Inside the Box Score
· Lane Botkin paced the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
· Jeffery Brown finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, while Tilo Skole went 2-for-4.
· Lathan Todd (1-1) took the loss after giving up six runs, four earned, on six hits over 4.1 innings.
· James Judenis (1-1) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.
· Simon Graf made his season debut in the eighth, throwing one-third of an inning.
On Deck
The Bulldogs hit the road for the third-straight Tuesday as they travel to Columbia to face South Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.