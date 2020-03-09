Bucs Fall Short on Sunday Against App State

Back-to-back two-run innings helped Appalachian State (8-6) take down Charleston Southern (7-10) on Sunday afternoon, 4-1.
App State took an early 2-0 lead in the third inning behind two RBI singles. They added two more off of Luke Drumheller's home run in the following inning to extend their lead.
Charleston Southern tried to rally back in the ninth inning, starting with Reid Hardwick's leadoff double. After a groundout, Ryan Rizk drew a walk to put runners at the corners. A strikeout accounted for the second out, but Kyle Horton legged out an infield single to score a run. With the tying run at the plate, a strikeout ended the game.
The Bucs had a chance in the third inning, when Shane Kelleher hit a solo home run to get the Bucs on the board. Back-to-back singles from Kyle Sandstrom and Alex Andronica put two on, but a strikeout and a groundout ended the inning with the Bucs still trailing.
CSU had a chance in the seventh inning as well after Christian Maggio led off the inning with a single. A two-out walk put a second runner on base, but the Bucs couldn't capitalize as a groundout ended the inning.
Cole Hooper (1-0) got the win for Appalachian State, pitching five innings and allowing just one run on four hits, and totaled four strikeouts.
Cam Weinberger (1-2) took the loss for CSU, pitching two and two thirds innings and allowing two runs on six hits, two walk, and striking out two.
Jack Hartman (3) picked up the save for App State, pitching one inning with one run, two hits, and two strikeouts
News & Notes
· Kelleher's home run is his second of the season and both homers have come on Sundays.
· Sandstrom extended his hitting streak to eight games.
· Ryan Rizk has reached base in seven straight games
Up Next
The Bucs will host Richmond in a two-game midweek series at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. First pitch for Tuesday’s game one is set for 6:00pm and will be streamed live on ESPN+.