CCSD board rejects dress code that would’ve banned ‘distracting’ clothing, gets Coronavirus update

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board rejected on Monday a proposed dress code that would’ve banned clothing that “distracts.”
During the meeting, board member Rev. Chris Collins, who has been spearheading the effort, presented updates to the controversial proposal he pushed for last month that stated “shorts must be loose fitting and near or approaching the knees," and students would be prohibited from wearing clothing that “disrupts or distracts in any way the learning process.”
The proposal faced immediate backlash from some parents and fellow board members. On Monday, it failed to even move on to a discussion.
“Restrictive dress code that highlight certain types of clothing as distracting, promote a culture that suggest girls are responsible for wearing clothing that does not distract boys," parent Lisa Kucinich said. “This puts responsibility of boys behavior on girls in effect it excuses boys’ behavior."
The board also got an update on Coronavirus preparations underway in the district’s schools in addition to the update given last week.
“Soap dispensers are checked three times a day and at night and filled if necessary," CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said. "We’re also looking at having a central location for hand sanitizer refills. Every teacher has hand sanitizer bottles in their classroom, but we want to make it convenient to get them refilled.”
As of right now, all out-of-district field trips are still on.
The board also got an update on acceleration schools, and for the first time, district staff shared an “estimated initial investment” required to support them. These are the district’s 14 lowest-performing schools.
CCSD Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said the district is focused on improving the schools’ curriculum and helping those leading the changes.
“All principals have a vision for they want to improve their school, but obviously if the vision was going to work out of the gate then we’d already be there," Belcher said. "This is hard work. It’s not easy, even our strongest leaders will have gaps on that.”
The next board meeting is Tuesday, March 23.
