Cell phone video shows Charleston police officer tackling armed suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cell phone video posted on Facebook shows a Charleston police officer chasing down and tackling an armed suspect in West Ashley.
The takedown happened Friday after a chase on Highway 61.
Charleston Police say it started with a shots fired call in the Rice Pond neighborhood and a report of someone rummaging through cars.
The man taken into custody was identified as 18-year-old Evan Isaiah Leever.
Police say a victim confronted Leever who said he was on LSD and looking for his girlfriend.
According to investigators, the victim chased and pushed Leever, who then ran away.
The victim heard two gunshots and then the chase began.
The video shot by a bystander shows a Charleston police pointing his gun at Leever, ordering him to stop. Leever disobeys the officer’s commands and the officer chases the fleeing suspect.
Leever is seen dropping his cell phone moments before the officer tackles him. A St. Andrews firefighter runs over to help the officer.
Police say Leever had a loaded gun in his waistband when he was taken into custody.
He is charged with three car break-ins and one gun charge.
Leever is being held on $35,000 bond.
