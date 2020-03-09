Chants Take Series With 8-1 Sunday Win

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball picked up seven RBIs combined from the trio of Alex Gattinelli, Scott McKeon, and BT Riopelle, and a great pitching effort from a trio of arms in Nick Parker, Shaddon Peavyhouse, and Chase Antle to record an 8-1 win over Middle Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal’s pitching staff got help in a big way by the defense, as the infield turned a season-high four double plays, all of which ended an inning.
With the win, the Chants took the series 2-1 and improved to 10-5 on the year. MTSU falls to 5-10 with the loss. CCU’s Parker (2-0) earned the win, as the sophomore allowed just one run on two hits, four walks, and four hit batters while striking out six over 5.0-complete innings.
Out of the bullpen, Peavyhouse threw 3.0-complete innings, giving up three hits and striking out two, while Antle pitched a clean ninth which ended the game on a strikeout.
The loss fell to the Blue Raiders’ Justin Medlin (1-3), as the lefty starter was hit up for five runs on six hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings on the mound.
The Chants’ offense tallied 10 base hits on the day, highlighted by a three-hit game from McKeon (3-for-4, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB) and home runs by Gattinelli (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) and Riopelle (1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run).
The visitors registered five base hits led by Brycen Thomas’ (1-for-3, RBI) RBI single and two hits from Mason Speirs (2-for-4). MTSU looked to jump out to an early lead in the top of the first, as the visiting Blue Raiders loaded the bases with the help of a walk, hit batter, and another walk.
However, a ground ball back to Parker on the mound started a 1-2-3 double play to quickly end the inning and keep the Blue Raiders off the scoreboard in the first.
After another double play by the Chants’ defense ended the top of the second, this time a 3-6 twin killing, the Blue Raiders broke through in the top of the third to plate one run on two hit batters and an RBI single by Thomas.
Coastal knotted the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth on a lead-off home run by Gattinelli, his third long ball of the season.
Following three-straight punch-outs by Parker in the top half of the fifth, the Chants loaded the bases with a Makenzie Pate single, a McKeon walk, and a Nick Lucky single with one out.
Gattinelli hit a ground ball deep in the hole at shortstop to score Pate from third on the fielder’s choice. However, on the attempt to turn the double play the throw got away from the first baseman to allow McKeon to score and put the Chants on top at 3-1.
Three pitches later, Riopelle hit an opposite-field home run to score two and push the Coastal lead to four at 5-1 midway through the contest.
The Chants got an inning-ending double play in the sixth inning and another one in the eighth frame to end the Blue Raiders’ chances to cut into the Coastal lead.
Offensively, the Chants added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single through the right side by Gattinelli and two more in the eighth on a two-run single through the left side from McKeon to put the game out of reach at 8-1.
Coastal stranded seven runners on base and left eight MTSU runners on base for the contest.
The Chants (10-5) will wrap up its current four-game home-stand at home versus Wake Forest (9-7) on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m. ET.