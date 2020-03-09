Clemson faces Miami in ACC 2nd round

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Dejan Vasiljevic, Chris Lykes, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this season and 60 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEJAN: Vasiljevic has connected on 34.1 percent of the 205 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 26 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.9 percent of his free throws this season.