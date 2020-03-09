Cougars Fall Short To Delaware In CAA Quarterfinals

“We had a lot of good moments this season and we had a lot of tough moments. That’s college basketball. I think about 30 teams have great years and about 30-to-50 have awful years. Some teams are in-between. I think we’ve been in-between. We had our opportunities. We played a lot of young guys. We weren’t able to find a way to get over the hump in some of those close games. I thought the guys who are sitting next to me (Grant Riller and Brevin Galloway) have been pretty consistent all year. Certainly Grant (Riller) carrying a heavy load. Every night getting 25-or-27 points, having to play defense, taking charges and leading. I thought he carried a heavy burden. I’m really pleased with Brevin Galloway’s development and what he has been able to do this year. Both of them have bright futures moving forward. Grant will play basketball after he leaves here and Brevin will have a great opportunity to take the next step in his game.”