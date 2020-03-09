Cougars Storm Back to Complete Sweep of Evansville

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Ari Sechopoulos drove in the tying run with an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to complete the comeback as College of Charleston rallied from a four-run deficit to sweep Evansville on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 4, Evansville 3
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (11-2), Evansville (4-11)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Evansville jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with a three-run first and held the Cougars off the board until the seventh. After a run came in on a bases-loaded double play Sajon Belser doubled home Donald Hansis to cut the deficit to one. Sechopoulos then came through in the clutch once again in the eighth, sending a triple to right-center to bring in Harrison Hawkins to tie the ballgame. The senior first baseman then scampered home on a wild pitch to score the winning run.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Senior Steven Cook tossed three superb innings out of the bullpen in relief of starter CJ Czerwinski, fanning five and holding the Purple Aces to just one hit. He struck out four of the first six batters he faced to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
NOTABLES
· Charleston pushed its win streak to five games and secured its second sweep of the season.
· Belser continued his strong play with another two-hit performance going 2-for-4 with an RBI double.
· The Cougar bullpen shut the door with seven shutout innings to keep the deficit at three.
· Sechopoulos collected his sixth RBI of the week and tied his career-high of 20 runs driven in – in 35 less games.
· Hansis reached three times with two singles and a walk.
· Kris Kuhn fanned two in a scoreless seventh to set the table for the home half.
· Zach Williams worked two quick outs to record his first collegiate save.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday when they host VCU at Patriots Point. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.