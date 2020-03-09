Cougars Storm Back to Complete Sweep of Evansville

Evansville jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with a three-run first and held the Cougars off the board until the seventh. After a run came in on a bases-loaded double play Sajon Belser doubled home Donald Hansis to cut the deficit to one. Sechopoulos then came through in the clutch once again in the eighth, sending a triple to right-center to bring in Harrison Hawkins to tie the ballgame. The senior first baseman then scampered home on a wild pitch to score the winning run.